Jaelee Roberts launches with All My Tears

It’s not often that we announce the recorded debut of a new artist while they are still in high school. Chris Thile was releasing albums along before he finished school, as was Sierra Hull. But those rare exceptions do prove the rule.

Today marks the official first release from Jaelee Roberts under her own name, a new version of Julie Miller’s, All My Tears, so famously rendered by Emmylou Harris back in 1995. So while most parents of teens are worrying more about graduation photos and college applications, Jaelee’s mom and dad are also concerned with press releases and album photoshoots.

But no worries… mom and dad are old hands at the game. Jaelee is the daughter of Andrea and Danny Roberts, he of the mandolin spot with The Grascals, and she of the Andrea Roberts Agency, a prominent booking and management house just near Nashville. Andrea was also a powerful singer in her day, with memorable stints with Special Consensus and Petticoat Junction, should you wonder where Jaelee acquired her chops.

And legitimate chops they are, honed through many years singing with her parents and friends, and occasional guest spots on stage with The Grascals. More recently. Roberts has been playing fiddle and singing as part of Rebekah Long’s band, something she hopes to continue when she starts college this fall at Middle Tennessee State University.

But enough about all that. Let’s hear this young lady sing.

The single is available now from Euphony Records wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can download the track from AirPlay Direct.