J.D. Crowe pocketknife from Red Hill Cutlery

For the bluegrass collector, specifically the J.D. Crowe aficionado, there’s a new piece that would dwarf any other memorabilia with pride.

Red Hill Cutlery of Radcliff, Kentucky has partnered with IBMA Hall of Famer, J.D. Crowe to release a limited pocket knife bearing J.D.’s “John Hancock” and image. Red Hill Cutlery teamed up with W.R. Case & Sons to make the 100 beautiful bone handle Trapper style knives. Case has made knives through the years with musical heroes like Roy Rogers, Roy Acuff, Barbra Mandrell, and Chet Atkins.

Red Hill’s banjo picking Jason Basham told a little story of how J.D.’s knives came to be.

“I started a friendship with J.D. somewhere around 1998 and he was gracious enough to make himself accessible. Gave me his personal phone numbers and told me to call him with any questions I had. I tried to not abuse the generosity but I did enjoy being able to pick up the phone and ask questions. Somewhere around 2002, J.D. called to buy some Christmas gifts from my knife store, Red Hill Cutlery. I asked him about selling knives to his bluegrass festival, he countered with the idea of producing knives using his name. In 2003, we released 100 J.D. Crowe Elephant Toenails, as well as 100 Ralph Stanley Elephant Toenails. 2017 then brought the limited edition J.D. Crowe Case Trapper.”

A select number of the special edition knives is still available for the special bluegrass knife collector in your life. What a stocking stuffer!

Contact Red Hill Cutlery in Radcliff, KY redhillcutlery.com ‭1 (800) 378-7120‬