Innocent Again video from Mile Twelve

To celebrate the official release of their latest album, City On A Hill, last Friday, Mile Twelve has also released a music video for one of the tracks.

These Boston grassers are known for writing original material that draws on familiar themes, but with a depth that we don’t always hear in the bluegrass world. For this video it’s Innocent Again, taken at ludicrous speed, about how once sentenced to prison the singer can never again see himself as an innocent man.

Our music has produced few bands with the instrumental virtuosity of Mile Twelve, and their dexterity is well on display here.

They filmed the video while they were in Nashville recording the album, working with Bill Fillipiak. Evan Murphy is on guitar and lead vocal, with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, B.B. Bowness on banjo, Nate Sabat on bass, and David Benedict on mandolin.

City On A Hill is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.