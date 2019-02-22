Infamous Stringdusters vlogging their 2019 Winter Tour

The Infamous Stringdusters have decided to create a video log of their 2019 Winter Tour, with a first episode released this week. The plan is to create these along the way, and post them on YouTube when they’re ready.

This tour will take them all over the US pretty much non-stop through early April, so ‘Dusters fans can take a look online to see if they will be coming your way. All the shows in Colorado this weekend are already sold out.

On the tour, the guys will be premiering some music from their upcoming album, Rise Sun, plus a long list of fan favorites from their many previous recordings.

Here’s a look at the first tour vlog. You can subscribe on YouTube to see them all.

They have also released this static video of the title track for Rise Sun, due for release on April 5 from Tape Time Records. Pre-orders are enabled now online.