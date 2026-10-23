IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards reception

Caroline Owens/Rebekah Speer and mom at the 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards – photos © Sandy Hatley

IBMA’s biggest and brightest night launched with a private reception for nominees, performers, industry leaders, and their families before the official awards ceremony. It felt more like a class reunion with hugs, handshakes, and smiles. There were numerous photo ops, plus catching up with old friends and making new ones. It was a who’s who in the bluegrass community. Several of those present shared their excitement, gratitude, and enthusiasm.

New to the awards was 20-year-old Jake Goforth, lead guitarist for Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, who were nominated for New Artist of the Year. Standing alongside his mother, Jennifer, Jake stressed, “This is my first time. I am feeling so excited to be here with everybody at IBMA. It is an honor to be with my heroes and a lot of friends, too.”

Another New Artist nominee, Kevin Richardson, lead singer and guitarist with Daniel Grindstaff & the Uptown Troubadours, was happy to be included. “It’s an awesome feeling. It’s hard to describe the moment right now, but I’m very blessed and very happy.”

Band mate Derek Deakins added, “It’s a tremendous honor. We’ve had a great year with Daniel. He’s such an innovator, and has really taken us places that I never thought we’d get to go in bluegrass music. I’m real proud of Daniel and the rest of the guys.”

Authentic Unlimited’s Colton Baker shared, “It’s an interesting feeling. It’s very nerve-racking to be in here in the room with all these legends. It’s going to be a heavy night with all the inductions (of ones who have passed). We’re playing tonight, doing the new single (City of Angels), and I’m proud for that.”

He shared the inspiration for his tune.

“A few years ago there was a young lady that I had grown up around, and she was getting ready to move to Los Angeles for the summer. We didn’t have a romantic relationship, but I thought there was a story in it. I just wrote it to write it. I never thought anybody would ever hear it, but we got looking for material. I started going through my old stuff and found it. The guys ended up loving it and now here we are!”

AU’s Eli Johnston joked…

“I take up a lot of space on the red carpet! But to be honest, it’s a true honor. We’re plum excited about it and I think it gets better every year. We’re always glad to be a part of it. All the awards mean a whole lot to us, but that Vocal Group of the Year is pretty good for us.”

Authentic Unlimited took home the honor again later at the awards show.

David Mathis of Gallagher Guitars was present for the first time on the red carpet event. He explained, “We are here because we received the Distinguished Achievement Award. Gallagher certainly has a place in the history of bluegrass music. It is wonderful to be here. Everyone is just so welcoming. It’s not lost on us just how important that is for us to be a part of this.”

Gena Britt of Sister Sadie and Banjo of the Year nominee shared, “It’s always an honor. I can’t believe that I get to be in the company of everybody that is in this music. It’s like family so this is like a big family reunion tonight. I love coming!”