Hurricane Rain video from Ray Cardwell

Bonfire Recording has released a new music video for Ray Cardwell, featuring one of the songs on his upcoming album, Stand On My Own.

The song is one that Ray wrote with our own Terry Herd called Hurricane Rain. It tells of a troubled soul dealing with a storm inside him, which Cardwell says we all go through sometimes.

“It’s a song about life changes and emotional upheaval set to a groove. It’s about struggle and the promise of victory. It’s about sharing emotions and letting everyone know we all have self doubt at times and we want to be free of it.”

Stand On My Own will be available May 24 from all the popular streaming and download sites.