Higher Than The Wall video from Theo & Brenna

Brother-and-sister duo, Theo & Brenna MacMillan, have a second single and music video from their upcoming debut project, When You Go.

The Kentucky-born siblings, now living in Nashville, have been performing together since they were in college, but their bluegrass education goes back much further than that. Among a family of 12 children, Brenna was the one to be first attracted to the music, and Theo caught the bug when she brought home a banjo. He was already working on guitar, and soon began songwriting once his interest in grass crystalized.

Settled in Music City, they have assembled a crack band, with former Grand Masters Fiddle Champion Maddie Denton on fiddle, and two of the bluegrass Meyer Clan, Jimmy on bass, and Mary Pafford on mandolin. Now they are ready to step up in the business with a serious, contemporary sound based on original material and crisp, professional execution.

Here is the second single, their uptempo bluegrass take on Higher Than The Wall, written by Chris Stapleton. It was recorded by The Steeldrivers, and Patty Loveless, as a mournful 3/4 time ballad. Theo & Brenna move it over into cut time and speed it up a good bit for a completely different feel.

Have a listen.

The band will be back in Lexington at the end of March for an album release concert for When You Go at The Burl, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. Info on pre-orders can be found online.

Radio programmers can get the singles from AirPlay Direct.