Heart Of My Love from Breaking Grass

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has been very busy this month, with new singles and albums flying out of the studio like spring flowers dropping from the trees.

Today it’s a new track from Mississippi’s Breaking Grass, their first release in several years. Like most of their material, Heart Of My Love was written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar. It has a very modern bluegrass vibe, true to the band’s vision from their founding in 2008.

Cody is supported  by his bandmates Zach Wooten on mandolin, Britt Sheffield on bass, Jody Elmore on banjo, and Tyler White on fiddle.

Here’s a little taste…

Heart Of My Love is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on the upcoming Breaking Grass album, Cold, due from Mountain Fever on June 21.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

