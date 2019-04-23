Heart Of My Love from Breaking Grass

Mountain Fever Records has been very busy this month, with new singles and albums flying out of the studio like spring flowers dropping from the trees.

Today it’s a new track from Mississippi’s Breaking Grass, their first release in several years. Like most of their material, Heart Of My Love was written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar. It has a very modern bluegrass vibe, true to the band’s vision from their founding in 2008.

Cody is supported by his bandmates Zach Wooten on mandolin, Britt Sheffield on bass, Jody Elmore on banjo, and Tyler White on fiddle.

Here’s a little taste…

Heart Of My Love is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on the upcoming Breaking Grass album, Cold, due from Mountain Fever on June 21.