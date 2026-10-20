Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra heading back to the US

Event Details

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Norway’s Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra is riding the wings of their new single across the ocean for a two-week tour of the southeastern US next month.

This seven-piece acoustic band had the most 21st century beginning you might imagine. A few weeks after forming in 2015, they assembled at fiddler Moa Meinich’s Oslo apartment, and filmed a video of their arrangement of Wayfaring Stranger. To everyone’s surprise, it exploded on YouTube, and is now at well over five million views. Over the intervening 11 years they have built a channel on YouTube that has received over 22 million views, with 70,000 subscribers. With no plan to do either.

Built around the singing of Rebekka Nilsson, the group also includes the aforementioned Moa Meinich on fiddle, Ole André Enggrav on guitar, Emil Brattested on mandolin and reso-guitar, Sjur Marqvardsen on accordion, Magnus Lund Eriksrud on banjo, and David Buverud on bass. Rebekka’s vocals are assisted by Moa, Ole, and Sjur, and the band’s larger size is what led to their declaration as an “orchestra.”

The single is one written by Rebekka Nilsson and Wynnm Murphy titled The Road Will Take Us, the first taste of their upcoming 2027 project on Adhyaropa Records, Hayde.

Have a listen.

November tour dates include:

The Road Will Take Us is available now via bandcamp, where orders can be placed for the upcoming album on CD, vinyl, or via download.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Cindy and Terry Eldredge

Congratulations to Cindy and Terry!

Read More
Chris Jones

From The Side of the Road… World of Bluegrass time again!

Read More
Tim Stafford delivers World of Bluegrass Keynote address

Tim Stafford revisits 1994 World of Bluegrass Keynote

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Tim Stafford delivers World of Bluegrass Keynote address

Tim Stafford revisits 1994 World of Bluegrass Keynote

Read More
IBMA World of Bluegrass

Chattanooga welcomes the IBMA WOB

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Read More
World of Bluegrass

Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Bluegrass Fest kicks off

Read More
Leopold Schwartz

What Got You Into Bluegrass? video from Earl Scruggs Fest

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!