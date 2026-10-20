Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra heading back to the US

Norway’s Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra is riding the wings of their new single across the ocean for a two-week tour of the southeastern US next month.

This seven-piece acoustic band had the most 21st century beginning you might imagine. A few weeks after forming in 2015, they assembled at fiddler Moa Meinich’s Oslo apartment, and filmed a video of their arrangement of Wayfaring Stranger. To everyone’s surprise, it exploded on YouTube, and is now at well over five million views. Over the intervening 11 years they have built a channel on YouTube that has received over 22 million views, with 70,000 subscribers. With no plan to do either.

Built around the singing of Rebekka Nilsson, the group also includes the aforementioned Moa Meinich on fiddle, Ole André Enggrav on guitar, Emil Brattested on mandolin and reso-guitar, Sjur Marqvardsen on accordion, Magnus Lund Eriksrud on banjo, and David Buverud on bass. Rebekka’s vocals are assisted by Moa, Ole, and Sjur, and the band’s larger size is what led to their declaration as an “orchestra.”

The single is one written by Rebekka Nilsson and Wynnm Murphy titled The Road Will Take Us, the first taste of their upcoming 2027 project on Adhyaropa Records, Hayde.

Have a listen.

<a href="https://haydebluegrass.bandcamp.com/album/hayde">HAYDE. by Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra</a>

November tour dates include:

The Road Will Take Us is available now via bandcamp, where orders can be placed for the upcoming album on CD, vinyl, or via download.