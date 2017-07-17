Glen “Cookie” Inman passes

Only 70 years old, Glen “Cookie” Inman left this earth for a better home on Friday July 14, 2017. His big smile and charismatic sense of humor will be missed sorely in the bluegrass community. While trimming grass at his church LaFollette, TN, Glen suffered a massive heart attack, passing away before paramedics could arrive.

Glen has played his bass around the world starting with the Dayton Bluegrass hotbed of the 1960s. He worked the General Motors plant by day and the clubs at night. Cookie’s work spanned over 5 decades with many artists including Jimmie Skinner, Red Allen, Dorsey Harvey, Traditional Grass, James King, Gerald Evans & Paradise, All American Bluegrass Band, and most recently Feller & Hill and The Bluegrass Buckaroos. When asked for the highlight of his career, Cookie would say being a regular part of the Renfro Valley Barn Dance for 4 years with the All American Band.

Glen never met a stranger and his personality was extremely inviting. Once you met Cookie, you had a friend for life.

Band mate in the All American Bluegrass Band, Mark Poe talked about his friend.

“Glen Inman was the most dedicated musician I have ever had the pleasure working with and turned into the very best friend a man could ask to have. We traveled many miles together and knew each other for years and I never found anyone that didn’t love Glen “Cookie” Inman. I’m sure going to miss him.”

Daniel Mullins spoke of Glen’s gentle heart and influence in a Facebook post.

“Cookie played bass with The Traditional Grass for many years, as well as stints with many other top bluegrass bands. Cookie was one of those folks who just made your day better every time that you got to see him. He was hands down, one of the funniest people in the world, and always knew how to make everyone laugh. When we were kids, Cookie always took the time to pay attention to me and my sister, and always made us feel special. You don’t forget that. Sarah and I even named one of our goldfish after Cookie when we were kids because we always loved being around him. I’m glad that I was able to see him last month at a bluegrass event in Richmond, IN, and his infectious smile and love for life rubbed off on me the same as always. Thanks for everything, Cookie! Rest In Peace.”

Visitation services for Glen “Cookie” Inman will be Monday July 17, 2017 starting at 5:00 p.m. with funeral at 7:00 p.m.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home

300 E Central Ave

LaFollette, TN 37766

Glen will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Rest Easy, Cookie. Please keep the Inman Family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.