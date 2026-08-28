Give Me A Trail from Donna Hughes

Donna Hughes has been one of the most celebrated bluegrass singers and songwriters for more years than either of us might want to admit. Hitting the scene strong in 2007 with a debut album for Rounder Records, Gaining Wisdom, produced by Tony Rice, she followed up with another Rounder project, Hellos, Goodbyes & Butterflies, this time produced by J.D. Crowe.

In addition to her own recordings, Donna’s songs have been cut by artists like Alison Krauss, The Seldom Scene, Kati Penn, Wyatt Rice, Amanda Cook, Newtown, Caroline Owens, A.J. Lee & The Tuttles, and many others.

These days she earns her keep as a realtor, and writes and records music as the muse strikes her. Fortunately for us, it has been striking repeatedly this year. A chief inspiration comes from a lifelong passion for animals, horses in particular, and she provides a home for rescued work horses on the farm where she lives in North Carolina, family property Hughes is currently restoring.

Donna’s newest release is available today, one called Give Me A Trail, which she tells us was written by necessity.

“I couldn’t find a song to describe what I was doing. So I wrote one!” 😂

Never shy with words, Donna shared further about the song, and her reasons for writing, recording, and releasing it. Buckle in and enjoy the ride.

“When I discovered TikTok, I instantly screwed up my algorithm for wanting to find bluegrass people to connect to, because I found myself posting my animals nonstop. I later had to set up a separate bluegrass account on there, but even there I find myself not resisting the urge to post my critters.

I wrote Give Me A Trail specifically to have appropriate accompaniment for my trail riding videos on TikTok because there appeared to be a shortage or ‘content gap’ of trail songs.

I’ve had horses all my life, and I made trails in these woods on the back of what was my Grandpa’s Farm (song about that coming soon), that is now mine. When I was in middle school, my cousins and I made trails and rode them longer than a grownup workday every day all summer long. I’m surprised we didn’t set up a fake time clock, punch in, and pay ourselves pretend money.

No helmets. All day long. I’m surprised we are still alive.

As a grownup, I still love getting out on the trails, and I still ride side x sides and four wheelers, but I’ve graduated from trail horses to the Belgian Drafts these days. As I’ve gotten older, I have learned the Belgian is the most docile, humble, and loving of horses. They are less likely to run of; most have more woah than go.

I did have a Belgian work mule when I was 19 named Kate. Years ago I had a farrier who asked me if I had room for another horse. A client of his had passed away from cancer, and she had a Belgian that was suddenly homeless or ‘pastureless.’ The homeless giant was Belle. I would put a flower headband on her and nicknamed her Princess Honeypot.

Because of their size, draft horses are notorious for winding up in the slaughter pipeline. The kill buyers are now paying more than a loving owner of a draft. That is why they are so expensive. I’d like to see the money I’d have if I didn’t have the bug for loving critters the way I do. I could have put out several more records, but I just couldn’t let Miss Belle or any of the other multiple Belgians I’ve owned wind up in a dog food bag in Mexico. I’m proud to say I’ve helped multiple Belgians live their best life in greener pastures, and cross over peacefully at their appointed time to join the others.

My Daddy is looking after them all now. Right now I have Potato, and Boo Boo, formerly known as Doc. Doc came to me with a condition that I’ve never seen called ‘Canker’ that most horses don’t survive. It took me the money for at least two records to save him, and several years later, he is still here. Ancient, living his best life, and likely not too far off from his Heavenly journey, but lasting years longer than he would have maybe elsewhere.

Saying goodbye to a beloved critter is the absolute worst, but they are sure worth it, just to give them their best life.

I’ve had Belgians now for about 20 years. Once you have a Belgian, you’ll never go back. The main disadvantage to owning a Belgian horse is the fact that, like bigger dogs don’t live as long as smaller dogs, big horses unfortunately don’t live as long as smaller horses. I have hooked them up to a wagon, and it is the most fun ever. It’s the most work ever too and I send a hat tip to people who still harness up and ride the old fashioned way. I suspect I may have been born about 100 years too late for the lifestyle I love.

Right now, Potato is a retired pulling horse rolling in at 2,637 pounds, and won’t fit in one of the several harnesses I have bought, and my wagon has a flat tire. It’s a job keeping up with all that equipment, so right now we ride big Tato and his bro Boo Boo on the trail when we have time. If I’m honest, Potato is a little dangerous during horse fly season. He came from up North, from New Hampshire, and he is not a fan of the horse fly. He will run into trees on purpose to squash them whether you are on him or not, so you have to be on the lookout when you’re riding him, and constantly brush a stick, fly swatter or something gently across his rump while trail riding if you don’t want to wind up doing an unplanned perfect 10 gymnastics trick, or perfect shot for one of those ‘riding fails’ videos.

My Mom will tell you I’m a strong-willed person, and how I bugged my Daddy relentlessly to get me a horse when I was a kid. He finally gave up and bought me a pony named Misty. We were strictly a cow family prior to getting her. Where we live was my Grandpaw’s dairy farm in the beginning.

I watched the movie Black Stallion with Mickey Rooney as a child, and I was hooked. I aggravated my Daddy absolutely plum to death until he gave in and got this pony. At 10 I would saddle up all by myself with my Dingo cowgirl boots, and ride off into the sunset. I forced my parents to let me do the parade in town. Rode the whole route alongside the big horses and it was the most fun. I bet the real cowboys were laughing their butts off.

Around home, my Grandmaw was supposed to be ‘keeping an eye’ on me. I’d get a little farther and farther from home until I was riding a mile or two away unbeknownst to any grownup. I know every holler and creek in these whole parts. Exploring like that would never work in today’s world. I’m glad I got to be a kid then.

Hey yall, if you’re always indoors, take a break. Find a trail. If it’s on foot, bike, horseback, just be sure to get out in the fresh air and enjoy nature once in awhile.

Like music, it’s good for the soul! We won’t be around forever!”

Give Me A Trail features Hughes on lead vocal, supported by Clay Hess on guitar, Chris Wade on banjo, Nick Keen on mandolin, Ron Stewart on fiddle, and Zak McLamb on bass. Amanda Smith and Clay Hess sing harmony.

It’s a great song, even without the backstory. Have a listen as you enjoy this music video Donna put together with her critters on the farm.

Give Me A Trail is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct and Get It Played.