Welcome Jacob Flick Jr!

Jacob Flick, the talented young banjo player with Nothin’ Fancy, and his wife, Autumn, are celebrating the birth of their first child, a son.

Jacob Owen Flick, Jr. was born on August 26 at 2:54 a.m. in Johnson City, TN, weighing in at 9 lbs, 3 oz, and stretching out to 21.25”.

Flick Sr. tells us that everyone is good, and that he is quite proud to share a name with his newborn son.

“It is a very special feeling to have a Jr. Glad my wife was on board with it!”

Many congratulations to Autumn and Jacob on their growing family, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Jacob Jr!