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Welcome Jacob Flick Jr!

Event Details

Jacob Flick Jr. and Sr.

Jacob Flick, the talented young banjo player with Nothin’ Fancy, and his wife, Autumn, are celebrating the birth of their first child, a son.

Jacob Owen Flick, Jr. was born on August 26 at 2:54 a.m. in Johnson City, TN, weighing in at 9 lbs, 3 oz, and stretching out to 21.25”.

Flick Sr. tells us that everyone is good, and that he is quite proud to share a name with his newborn son.

“It is a very special feeling to have a Jr. Glad my wife was on board with it!”

Many congratulations to Autumn and Jacob on their growing family, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Jacob Jr!

Jacob Owen Flick, Jr.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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