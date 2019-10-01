Friday scenes from Wide Open Bluegrass

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Billy Hurt at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 – photo © Tara Linhardt

On Friday at Wide Open Bluegrass there were so many stages going, with great music all day and much of the night, both indoors and outdoors, that there was definitely something for everyone.

Some of my favorite musical acts were on the Youth Stage and the JAM program stage. The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program is a 501c3 organization that provides after school music instruction in many communities in the Southern Appalachian region, to kids who otherwise might not have an opportunity to learn an instrument. Children can learn traditional mountain music styles on all the main instruments of the genre, as well as dance. Plus they get to go on field trips and attend community building activities. Many really hot professional musicians have come out of this program that helps kids learn the skills of musicianship, as well as the fun and sense of community that can accompany bluegrass and old time music.

For more details on this program, and how you can help, visit them online. Many of the young bands I saw on the JAM stage were highly skilled and experienced young pickers, and I highly recommend that you check them out whenever you can.

The Youth Stage just outside the Convention Center also had a focus on up-and-coming bluegrass talent. All weekend, young bands showcased on this stage along with the kids from the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass Program, which was headed up this year by Deanie Richardson, fiddler with Sister Sadie. Kids on Bluegrass is a program during the IBMA week that kids from all over can apply to join. The kids get some instruction in playing, but also in arranging, producing, promoting, emcee skills, and the like, with a chance to meet and play music with other young pickers from all over the country. It provides the Kids on Bluegrass youngsters one set on stage on Friday and one on Saturday to showcase their skills in bands that were created during the program.

Here are some photos and video clips from the day so you can see and hear some for yourself.

ShadowGrass at the JAM stage

Appalachian Road Show

Hubby Jenkins

The Burnett Sisters

Allison de Groot and Nic Gareiss

The Trailblazers

  • Happy banjo picker with a signed head at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tatiana Hargreaves at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Timber pigs for sale at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison deGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alison deGroot at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Andrew Small on his way to a gig at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barry Abernathy signs a banjo head for a fan at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barry Abernathy with Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darryl Webb with Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bowregard at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Billy Hurt at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Black Owl Guitars at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Stylin' at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Busking tent at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cane Mill Road at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dan Tyminski and Todd Phillips at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Davis & the Warrior River Boys at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Davis at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Grascals at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hubby Jenkins at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hubby Jenkins at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Appalachian Road Show interviews with Craig Havighurst at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dave Adkins at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ira Gitlin leads a session of Pete Wernick's Jam Camp at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Room at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Ringers sound check at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Zauner with Valerie Smith at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Katie Brobst and her musical artwork at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hangin' at the Youth Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Strong man competition at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Maria MacArthur at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Michelle Canning Band at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Missy Raines & The New Hip at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Molly Tuttle leads a youth jam at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Ringers sound check at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ronnie McCoury with The Ringers does sound check at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • ShadowGrass throws shirts to fans at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Presley Barker with ShadowGrass at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • ShadowGrass at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Ringers sound check at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Burnett Sisters at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Burnett Sisters at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Busking tent at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alex Edwards with The Trailblazers at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Todd Phillips at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jammin' at the Beard booth at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dance tent at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young fans dig The Trailblazers at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jessica Lang on the Youth Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Maria MacArthur on the Youth Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Stage at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at Wide Open Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt

