Friday photos from Joe Val 2018

The 33rd annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival took place this last weekend in Framingham, Massachussetts. It still reigns as one of the biggest bluegrass events of the year in the northeastern US. The festival is organized by the Boston Bluegrass Union, which has been working hard for 42 years organizing events, as well as providing educational opportunities of many kinds for people to learn about bluegrass music. If folks might be interested in some of their other events and projects as well as a list of radio programs and associations in the New England area supporting bluegrass, one can check out their website which has a great list of all sorts of bluegrass related resources.

The Joe Val Festival has loads of great bands on the stages and with over 50 workshops, screenings of documentaries, and a Kids Academy in full swing every year, they do a great job of providing a huge element of music education at the Joe Val Festival as well as providing entertainment and a place for friends to meet and jamming and merriments to be had.