Friday photos from Joe Val 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

The 33rd annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival took place this last weekend in Framingham, Massachussetts. It still reigns as one of the biggest bluegrass events of the year in the northeastern US. The festival is organized by the Boston Bluegrass Union, which has been working hard for 42 years organizing events, as well as providing educational opportunities of many kinds for people to learn about bluegrass music. If folks might be interested in some of their other events and projects as well as a list of radio programs and associations in the New England area supporting bluegrass, one can check out their website which has a great list of all sorts of bluegrass related resources.

The Joe Val Festival has loads of great bands on the stages and with over 50 workshops, screenings of documentaries, and a Kids Academy in full swing every year, they do a great job of providing a huge element of music education at the Joe Val Festival as well as providing entertainment and a place for friends to meet and jamming and merriments to be had.

  • Reeb Willms with Foghorn String Band at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Reeb Willms and Caleb Klauder with Foghorn String Band at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Berklee professor Dave Hollender shoots backstage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Marty Hays of the Warrior River Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Martha Adcock at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hotel room jamming at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hotel room jamming at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Foghorn String Band at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Martha Adcock at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Eddie and Martha Adcock at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Davis at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Davis & the Warrior River Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Davis shares a laugh with the Warrior River Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • MC Darwin Davidson at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Berklee Bluegrass Amalgamation at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Berklee bluegrassers backstage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Akira Otsuka at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tom Gray and Akira Otsuka at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

