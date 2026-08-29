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Carter Family receive ACM Poet Award

Event Details

Carter Family receive ACM Poet Award

Kevin Jones, Dewanna Cross, Danny Jones, Rita Forrester, John Carter Cash, and Carlene Carter at the ACM Honors

The Carter Family was among the award recipients August 19 at the ACM Honors, a ceremony that functions as an extension of the Academy of Country Music Awards and allows industry professionals, studio musicians, and other off-camera awards to be recognized. The Carter Family was celebrated with the ACM Poet’s Award in honor of their songwriting legacy.

The ACM Poet’s Award is given annually to songwriters for “outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of country music,” according to the Academy’s website. There’s little doubt that A.P., Sara, and Maybelle Carter are among the most influential artists to have impacted country and bluegrass music, and the songs they wrote, collected, and recorded have become legendary. 

A number of Carter Family descendents were on hand to accept the award, including Carlene Carter, John Carter Cash, Rita Forrester, Kevin Jones, Danny Jones, and Dewanna Cross. The award was presented by Brenda Lee, who also joined the family members in singing one of the Carter Family’s most well-known songs, Can the Circle Be Unbroken (By and By). Country singer-songwriters Margo Price and Logan Ledger also performed a medley of Coal Miner’s Blues and Ring of Fire in honor of the Carters.

This is a well-deserved honor for the first family of country music. Congratulations to the Carter Family, as well as the other ACM Honors awards recipients!

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

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