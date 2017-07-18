Friday at Grey Fox 2017

Friday at Grey Fox was a day packed full of great music and fun on the stages, and off. After the rains stopped, a few issues came from some of the mud for some, but the kids seemed to have a great time playing in the mud puddles as an extra attraction and favorite feature of the festival.

On the stages were some new bands and some legends as well as some spontaneous adventures of music as various musicians sat in with each others’ bands, and created some Grey Fox music magic.

Here are a couple of videos from Friday. First a pair from Jordan Tice (Poor Me and Horse Country), with Dominic Leslie, Brittany Haas, Mike Witcher, and Paul Kowert…

…and Bryan Sutton with Molly Tuttle, Wes Corbett, David Barnett, Casey Campbell, and Sam Grisman.