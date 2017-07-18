Friday at Grey Fox 2017

Billy Strings at Grey Fox 2017 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Friday at Grey Fox was a day packed full of great music and fun on the stages, and off. After the rains stopped, a few issues came from some of the mud for some, but the kids seemed to have a great time playing in the mud puddles as an extra attraction and favorite feature of the festival.

On the stages were some new bands and some legends as well as some spontaneous adventures of music as various musicians sat in with each others’ bands, and created some Grey Fox music magic.

Here are a couple of videos from Friday. First a pair from Jordan Tice (Poor Me and Horse Country), with Dominic Leslie, Brittany Haas, Mike Witcher, and Paul Kowert…

…and Bryan Sutton with Molly Tuttle, Wes Corbett, David Barnett, Casey Campbell, and Sam Grisman.

  • Clare Brown playing fiddle with the Molly Tuttle band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Clare Brown playing fiddle with the Molly Tuttle band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Clare Brown playing fiddle with the Molly Tuttle band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kyle Tuttle on Catskill Stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Backstage at the Catskill Stage soundman and musician Daren Shumaker catches up with old friends in the Traveling McCourys at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Austin and Kyle Tuttle at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Billy Strings Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Billy-Strings-Band-at-Catskill-Stage-4
  • Billy Strings at Catskill Stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Brittany Haas at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bronwyn Keith Hines, Emma McDowell, Bryan McDowell at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bryan Sutton and friends Mike Barnett, Bronwyn Keith Hines, Emma McDowell, Sam Grisman, Bryan McDowell, Casey Campbell at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bryan Sutton and friends with Bronwyn Keith Hines, Emma McDowell, Sam Grisman, Bryan McDowell, Casey Campbell at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bryan Sutton and friends with Emma McDowell, Sam Grisman, Bryan McDowell, Casey Campbell at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Campsite at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Parmely at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Domick Leslie, Paul Kowert, Jordan Tice at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Playing in the mud at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grey Fox videographer hard at work at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hard working soundman Bill Anderson at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hasee Ciaccio with the Molly Tuttle Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Austin Band on Catskill Stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Newberry and Clare Brown at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Newberry on Creekside Stage with Lisa Howard-Hughes, Wally Hughes, and Hasee Ciaccio at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jordan Tice and Horse County at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy buskers at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Max Johnson of the Jeff Austin Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Molly Tuttle Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Muddy festival feet at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Recording in the D'Addario yurt with Jeremy Middleton of Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen on camera at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Recording in the D'Addario urt at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sarah Jarosz with Jeff Picked on bass and Anthony da Costa on guitar at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sarah Jarosz at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Traveling McCourys at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Enjoying the day at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

