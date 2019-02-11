Free Wheelin’ video from Mustered Courage

Posted on by John Lawless

Aussie alt-grassers Mustered Courage have a new video for one of the tracks on their latest album, We Played With Fire.

The guys got together with the folks at Shoelace Sessions in Melbourne for the shoot, produced in a very simple setting, laid down live.

Nick Keeling is on banjo, Julian Abrahams on guitar, Josh Bennett on mandolin, and Josh Bridges on bass and lead vocal.

The new CD is available, along with all sorts of other Mustered Courage band merch, on their official web site. You can also find it wherever you stream or download music online.

