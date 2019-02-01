Footprints in a Song from Circa Blue

West Virginia’s Circa Blue has a new single and a new label to celebrate this week. The band has recently signed with Bell Buckle Records, and a new album is being prepared for a March release.

The title track, Footprints in a Song, is available to bluegrass radio today. It was written by Brink Brinkman and Peter McLaughlin, and Steve Harris, band leader and lead vocalist for the group, tells us that they liked it as soon as they heard it.

“In addition to having a compelling melody and groove, it’s really a lyrically visual tune. An absolute brilliant song that we’re honored to be able to cut!”

Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Records agreed, and put together this video of footstep visuals to accompany the recording.

Circa Blue is completed with Ryan Mullins on mandolin, Matt Hickman on banjo, and Jacob Bly on bass.

Footprints in a Song is offered to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct. The full album is set for release next month on Bell Buckle.