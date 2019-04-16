Fallen Star Saloon from Blue Moon Rising

Blue Moon Rising boasts an embarrassment of riches in the vocal department. Not one, nor even two, but three lead singers represent the band’s sound on stage. What it may cause in confusion on the radio is more than compensated for in the variety they can offer on stage, and on recordings.

Today’s release of a second single with Mountain Fever Records from their upcoming album features a different vocalist from the first, and a very different sound on Fallen Star Saloon. Written by Shawn Camp and Herb McCullough, and sung by Blue Moon Rising guitarist Brandon Bostic, it is a delightful song about a couple who run a bar together, and clearly delight in each other as much as they do their vocation as innkeepers.

Brandon shows himself to be a very capable crooner on this number, whose feel good story is sure to resonate with the bluegrass audience.

Here’s a taste…

In addition to Brandon, Blue Moon Rising is Keith Garrett on mandolin, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Tim Tipton on bass, Chris West on guitar, and Randall Massengill on guitar. Justin Moses guests here on fiddle.

Fallen Star Saloon is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.