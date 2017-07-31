Eric Gibson sez “Vote for Leigh!”

When the IBMA Awards nominees were announced last week, Gibson Brothers fans rejoiced to see both Eric and Leigh Gibson’s names on the ballot for Male Vocalist of the Year. It is a high honor for both men but at the same time, by splitting the votes likely to be cast by Gibson fans among IBMA members, neither of them would receive enough votes to take the prize.

So Eric, the banjo playing, tenor-singing brother, has taken it upon himself to aggressively urge anyone considering a vote for him to cast it instead for brother Leigh. He shared this note over the weekend explaining his feelings.

“Let me start by saying I’ve thought about this long and hard. I want to be very clear up front that I am incredibly honored to be nominated in IBMA’s Male Vocalist category because I don’t want there to be a chance someone can take this the wrong way. I never saw it coming and I thank the IBMA members who saw fit to nominate me. However, I feel that my brother Leigh, also nominated, is the real singer in our band. Really, his voice kills me. I know we pick on each other all the time, but the man is a singer’s singer. His range, his tone, his delivery..:.he has it all. And truthfully, my being in the category likely will make any chance of his winning impossible. I’ll say again, I’m very moved by this nomination, but if as a voter you would like to see one of us win, please join me in voting for Leigh. He deserves it.”

We’re not in the habit of posting endorsements for the bluegrass awards, but this one seemed so heartfelt and generous, we knew that Gibson Brothers fans would want to see it.

Good luck to all the nominees.