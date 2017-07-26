2017 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning aired on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 2017 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients. Readers will note that this year marks the change to three annual inductees for the Hall.

The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 28 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.

2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard

Bobby Hicks

Roland White

2017 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Norman Blake



Bluegrass Today

Fletcher Bright

Silver Dollar City

Louisa Branscomb

2017 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Earls of Leicester

Flatt Lonesome

The Gibson Brothers

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Flatt Lonesome

The Gibson Brothers

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

The Earls of Leicester

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Punch Brothers

Song Of The Year

Blue Collar Dreams – Balsam Range (artist), Aaron Bibelhauser (writer)

Going Back To Bristol – Shawn Camp (artist), Mac Wiseman/Thomm Jutz/Peter Cooper (writers)

I Am A Drifter – Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse/Marc Rossi (writers)

Someday Soon – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Ian Tyson (writer)

The Train That Carried My Girl from Town – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Frank Hutchison (writer)

Album Of The Year

Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland (artist), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)

In the Ground – The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label)

Mountain Voodoo – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Original – Bobby Osborne (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Rattle & Roar – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Jerry Douglas (producer), Rounder Records (label)

Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year

Give Me Jesus – Larry Cordle (artist), Traditional/Larry Cordle (writer), Give Me Jesus (album), Larry Cordle (producer), Mighty Cord Records (label)

Hallelujah – Blue Highway (artist), Public Domain arranged by Blue Highway (writer), Original Traditional (album), Blue Highway (producer), Rounder Records (label)

I Found A Church Today – The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson/Leigh Gibson (writers), In the Ground (album), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label)

Sacred Memories – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs (artist), Dolly Parton (writer), Sacred Memories (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)

Wish You Were Here – Balsam Range (artist), James Stover/Michael Williams (writers), Mountain Voodoo (album), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year

Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland (artist), Arthur Smith (writer), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)

Great Waterton – Kristin Scott Benson (artist), Kristin Scott Benson (writer), Stringworks (album), Kristin Scott Benson (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Greenbrier – Sam Bush (artist), Sam Bush/Scott Vestal (writers), Storyman (album), Sugar Hill Records (label)

Little Liza Jane – Adam Steffey (artist), Tommy Duncan/James Robert Wills (writers), Here to Stay (album), Adam Steffey (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Flint Hill Special – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Earl Scruggs (writer), Rattle & Roar (album), Jerry Douglas (producer), Rounder Records (label)

Recorded Event Of The Year

East Virginia Blues – Rickey Wasson and Dan Tyminski (artists), Croweology: The Study of J.D. Crowe’s Musical Legacy (album), Rickey Wasson (producer), Truegrass Entertainment (label)

Going Back to Bristol – Shawn Camp with Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz (artists), I Sang the Song (Life of the Voice with a Heart) (album), Peter Cooper and Thomm Jutz (producers), Mountain Fever Records (label)

I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You – Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch, and Bryan McDowell (artists), Original (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Steamboat Whistle Blues – Michael Cleveland featuring Sam Bush (artists), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)

’Tis Sweet to Be Remembered – Mac Wiseman and Alison Krauss (artists), I Sang the Song (Life of the Voice with a Heart) (album), Peter Cooper and Thomm Jutz (producers), Mountain Fever Records (label)

Emerging Artist Of The Year

Front Country

The Lonely Heartstring Band

Molly Tuttle

Sister Sadie

Volume Five

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Shawn Camp

Eric Gibson

Leigh Gibson

Buddy Melton

Russell Moore



Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Ned Luberecki

Joe Mullins

Noam Pikelny

Kristin Scott Benson

Sammy Shelor

Bass

Barry Bales

Alan Bartram

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Tim Surrett

Fiddle

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Patrick McAvinue

Ron Stewart

Dobro

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Josh Swift

Guitar

Jim Hurst

Kenny Smith

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Frank Solivan

Adam Steffey

Nominations for the Special Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2017 nominees!