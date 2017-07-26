2017 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning aired on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 2017 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients. Readers will note that this year marks the change to three annual inductees for the Hall.
The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 28 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.
2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees
- Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard
- Bobby Hicks
- Roland White
2017 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients
- Norman Blake
- Bluegrass Today
- Fletcher Bright
- Silver Dollar City
- Louisa Branscomb
2017 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations
Entertainer Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Earls of Leicester
- Flatt Lonesome
- The Gibson Brothers
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- Blue Highway
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Flatt Lonesome
- The Gibson Brothers
Instrumental Group Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- The Earls of Leicester
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Punch Brothers
Song Of The Year
- Blue Collar Dreams – Balsam Range (artist), Aaron Bibelhauser (writer)
- Going Back To Bristol – Shawn Camp (artist), Mac Wiseman/Thomm Jutz/Peter Cooper (writers)
- I Am A Drifter – Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse/Marc Rossi (writers)
- Someday Soon – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Ian Tyson (writer)
- The Train That Carried My Girl from Town – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Frank Hutchison (writer)
Album Of The Year
- Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland (artist), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)
- In the Ground – The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label)
- Mountain Voodoo – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)
- Original – Bobby Osborne (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Rattle & Roar – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Jerry Douglas (producer), Rounder Records (label)
Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year
- Give Me Jesus – Larry Cordle (artist), Traditional/Larry Cordle (writer), Give Me Jesus (album), Larry Cordle (producer), Mighty Cord Records (label)
- Hallelujah – Blue Highway (artist), Public Domain arranged by Blue Highway (writer), Original Traditional (album), Blue Highway (producer), Rounder Records (label)
- I Found A Church Today – The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson/Leigh Gibson (writers), In the Ground (album), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label)
- Sacred Memories – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs (artist), Dolly Parton (writer), Sacred Memories (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)
- Wish You Were Here – Balsam Range (artist), James Stover/Michael Williams (writers), Mountain Voodoo (album), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)
Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year
- Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland (artist), Arthur Smith (writer), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)
- Great Waterton – Kristin Scott Benson (artist), Kristin Scott Benson (writer), Stringworks (album), Kristin Scott Benson (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)
- Greenbrier – Sam Bush (artist), Sam Bush/Scott Vestal (writers), Storyman (album), Sugar Hill Records (label)
- Little Liza Jane – Adam Steffey (artist), Tommy Duncan/James Robert Wills (writers), Here to Stay (album), Adam Steffey (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)
- Flint Hill Special – The Earls of Leicester (artist), Earl Scruggs (writer), Rattle & Roar (album), Jerry Douglas (producer), Rounder Records (label)
Recorded Event Of The Year
- East Virginia Blues – Rickey Wasson and Dan Tyminski (artists), Croweology: The Study of J.D. Crowe’s Musical Legacy (album), Rickey Wasson (producer), Truegrass Entertainment (label)
- Going Back to Bristol – Shawn Camp with Mac Wiseman, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz (artists), I Sang the Song (Life of the Voice with a Heart) (album), Peter Cooper and Thomm Jutz (producers), Mountain Fever Records (label)
- I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You – Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch, and Bryan McDowell (artists), Original (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Steamboat Whistle Blues – Michael Cleveland featuring Sam Bush (artists), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)
- ’Tis Sweet to Be Remembered – Mac Wiseman and Alison Krauss (artists), I Sang the Song (Life of the Voice with a Heart) (album), Peter Cooper and Thomm Jutz (producers), Mountain Fever Records (label)
Emerging Artist Of The Year
- Front Country
- The Lonely Heartstring Band
- Molly Tuttle
- Sister Sadie
- Volume Five
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Shawn Camp
- Eric Gibson
- Leigh Gibson
- Buddy Melton
- Russell Moore
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Brooke Aldridge
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Sierra Hull
- Amanda Smith
- Molly Tuttle
Instrumental Performers Of The Year
Banjo
- Ned Luberecki
- Joe Mullins
- Noam Pikelny
- Kristin Scott Benson
- Sammy Shelor
Bass
- Barry Bales
- Alan Bartram
- Mike Bub
- Missy Raines
- Tim Surrett
Fiddle
- Becky Buller
- Jason Carter
- Michael Cleveland
- Stuart Duncan
- Patrick McAvinue
- Ron Stewart
Dobro
- Jerry Douglas
- Andy Hall
- Rob Ickes
- Phil Leadbetter
- Josh Swift
Guitar
- Jim Hurst
- Kenny Smith
- Bryan Sutton
- Molly Tuttle
- Josh Williams
Mandolin
- Jesse Brock
- Sam Bush
- Sierra Hull
- Frank Solivan
- Adam Steffey
Nominations for the Special Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2017 nominees!