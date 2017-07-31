In A Far Away Place – Mountain Music Ambassadors in China

This article is a contribution from Raymond W. McLain, Director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University.

When Sarah Wood stepped up to the microphone in Qingdao, China and sang, In A Far Away Place, the resounding carol of the audience was reminiscent of the response she receives from a poignant love ballad back home in Kentucky – in part because of the lilting virtuosity in Wood’s voice, but also because she was singing it in Chinese. She was traveling as part of the Mountain Music Ambassadors from The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University on a concert tour – one of five tours to The Peoples Republic of China the Center has carried out over the past 7 years, with appearances in cities including Beijing, Tainjin, Guilin, Nanning, Yangshuo, Guangxi, Hangzhou, Lubang, and Qingdao.

The exhilarant and engaging program was thoughtfully crafted to employ the talents of this assembly of musicians with selections of bluegrass, old time, country and Americana music. The Mountain Music Ambassadors for this tour was comprised of current and former students from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, Andrew Preston, Austin Tackett, Melissa Caskey, and Matt Holleran, who tour regularly as The Woodsheep, instructor, Sarah Wood, and director of the Center, Raymond McLain.

In addition to representing an American Traditional Music repertoire, the group performed original compositions and six songs in Mandarin. Andrew Preston, who earned his Bachelor of Arts in Traditional Music from Morehead State University in 2016 remarked, “It was essential for us to represent the traditional music of our southern mountain region in the presence of an audience that may be unfamiliar with it, particularly with popular numbers like Rocky Top; and, we also wanted to represent the thriving growth of folk-inspired contemporary music in Appalachia by including original tunes, like those from our recent Woodsheep recording, Watching Mars. Perhaps most importantly to our goal, it was imperative for us to engage our audience and sing the material that was going to communicate and entertain – for example, singing familiar songs in the native languages of the audience. We’ve learned in our time at The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music and on the road that the enjoyment of our audience is the aim of our music.”

Pictured below are some performances the band gave in Jimo City, a cultural hotbed for over 2,400 years, situated in the countryside city of Qingdao, population 9,000,000. The group was honored to bring traditional music from their southern mountain home in the United States to such an incredible center of Chinese heritage and international culture.