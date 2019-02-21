Echoes Of Love from Eddie Sanders

Oklahoma bluegrass singer and songwriter, Eddie Sanders, has released a third single from his upcoming project with Rural Rhythm Records and Engelhardt Music Group.

Eddie has been around the music since he was a young’n, but stepped away for a while before returning with this recent effort. Folks in the southwest recall him for his time with Signal Mountain, a popular band that also included Shawn Camp, Billy Joe Foster, and Tim and Dennis Crouch. He was initially introduced to the music through his dad, Freddie Sanders, who ran the Sanders Family Bluegrass Festival in McAlester, OK for many years.

In fact, it was a true story in Freddie’s life that inspired this latest single, Echoes Of Love. In this piece of Sanders family lore, Eddie’s dad decided on a lark one day to take his new canoe out for a spin on Coal Creek, which ran just behind the stage at the McAlester festival site. Not far down the creek. he realized that it was raging over its banks, and his canoe capsized throwing him into the floodwaters.

By the purest of luck, he was thrown into the branches of a tree by the rushing water, where he could hear the calls of his wife, Jo, up around the bend. Jo, fearing the worst, felt sure that Freddie had drowned, and alerted the authorities to start a recovery operation. She kept calling his name, hoping against the worst, and the strong wind blowing along the creek carried her voice to Freddie clinging to the tree. But his returns calls were blown on down the creek by that same stiff breeze, and she never heard his replies.

Of course, Freddie was saved so the story has a happy ending, but they long talked about those Echoes Of Love.

Eddie turned that Sanders family tale into a song, with help from Adam Engelhardt and Don McAfee, and it makes a fine bluegrass number. He is supported here by Ned Luberecki on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass.

Echoes Of Love is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get a copy from AirPlay Direct.