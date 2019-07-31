Early arrivals make their way to the Milan Bluegrass Festival

Monday and Tuesday were busy days at the Milan Bluegrass Festival. Mark and his crew were parking campers, setting up the sound system, putting up tents, and many other things necessary for a successful festival.

This is the 22nd edition of the festival. It has been run at the KC Campground in Milan, Michigan for all those years.

Tuesday afternoon brings the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association jam followed by a potluck presented by the Association and the festival. An open mic session is always the first night highlight of the festival. This year had musicians from Texas to Canada!

Wednesday brings a stellar lineup in Remington Ryde, Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith, The Larry Stephenson Band, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and the Lonesome River Band.

