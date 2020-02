Day Two at the 2020 Florida Bluegrass Classic

Jo Odom is at the MC reins once again for the Florida Bluegrass Classic. She runs the show well.

The first band up was Sandy Back Porch. They are a regional Florida band that has worked together for a number of years. They do traditional bluegrass and country music. Band leader, Sandy Holdeman, had a knee replacement two weeks ago and is healing up nicely.

Justin Mason and Blue Night followed. They are a newly formed band of seasoned musicians. Justin is a third generation bluegrass musician having played in his father’s and grandfather’s bands. “Spider” Prevatt played with her identical twin “Moe” in Scattered Grass along with Justin. Banjo/fiddler, Lester Canada, is well known in Florida bluegrass circles.

Impressionist/comedian, Johnny Counterfit was up next. He does impressions from Johnny Cash to Edith Bunker. He kept the audience laughing through both of his sets.

David Church rounded out the day with his very own brand of vintage country music featuring the music of Hank Williams Sr. Vintage country music has found a home in an increasing number of bluegrass festivals.

Friday brings Remedy Tree, Zink and Company, Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express, Teea Goans, and the Atlantic City Boys to the stage.

Saturday features a classic car show, Remedy Tree, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Grascals, Nothin’ Fancy, and country star Doug Stone.

