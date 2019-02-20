Darren Nicholson talks the latest Balsam Range single

The Rambler is the fourth, and latest single released by Balsam Range from their current Aeonic project.

The song addresses perhaps the only glaring weakness in the band’s strong repertoire – the paucity of lead vocals from mandolinist Darren Nicholson. To this ear, Darren’s low key delivery and rich baritone voice is the equal to any of the other talented singers in the band, and should be featured more often.

He discusses all that, and how powerfully he was struck by The Rambler, in this video released today by Mountain Home Music. “It’s my favorite song I’ve ever recorded,” says Nicholson. “That song just brought tears to my eyes. It impacted me.”

Aeonic is available now from all the popular download and streaming sites online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.