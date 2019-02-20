Chatham County Line covers The Louvin Brothers

For their next recording project, Chatham County Line, from North Carolina’s Triangle region, has decided to reach back and honor some of their biggest influences in the music world. Normally known for the original material, this upcoming album, Sharing The Covers, is a 13-track collection of hit songs from other artists whose music left a mark on the band.

Playing together since 1999, the group consists of Dave Wilson on guitar and lead vocals, John Teer on mandolin and fiddle, Chandler Holt on banjo, and Greg Readling on bass.

The songs they have chosen to cover range fairly widely, from The Rolling Stones to Tom Petty to Wilco, and they all get the acoustic bluegrass treatment. You might be surprised to also find The Louvin Brothers on that list, but Wilson tells us it was an easy choice to include one, less simple to narrow it down to My Baby’s Gone.

“For years fans have asked if John and I were brothers due to our close harmony singing. Where we have different folks, we are both devoted fans of all the great brother harmony singers in the world. Wilburn, Everly, Monroe, Stanley, Allman, Wilson, Neville, Johnson, Smothers, whenever you get a set of brothers together it perks up the ears. We knew we wanted to include a Louvin Brothers tune in this collection, the hardest part was picking which one.”

Sharing The Covers is due to hit on March 8 from Yep Roc Records. Pre-orders are enabled now online.

The band is touring from late February through springtime in support. You can find all the tour stops on their web site.