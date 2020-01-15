Campers arriving for YeeHaw Music Fest ’20

The YeeHaw Music Fest, held at the Agri-Civic Center in Okeechobee, Florida, has officially begun.

Tuesday saw many campers arriving, and the early birds were treated to jamming under camper awnings and a special stage show. Eric Elison performed the music of Gordon Lightfoot, singing his catalog from Carefree Highway to The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Eric tours widely doing this show.

Wednesday brings bluegrass music fans favorite part of the week – the potluck! We do like to eat! An open mic session follows the potluck, hosted by Rodney Parker. The open mic is always a hit with most of the campground pickers joining in.

The stage show will run Thursday through Saturday featuring several nationally touring bands.

Join us for a lot of good music and fun.

