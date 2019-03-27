Bluegrass Jamboree final concert – full video

When the final concert of the 2018 Bluegrass Jamboree tour took place in Berlin back on December 4, the promoters had a multi-camera video crew on hand to capture the action. And the final edit has been released for everyone to watch online.

Each year the Jamboree brings three North American bluegrass, old time, or Americana acts to Germany at the end of the year. US and Canadian artists love to make the trip, as organizer Rainer Zellner always treats the performers well, and allows plenty of time for sightseeing and sampling the delights of Bavarian cuisine.

Zellner shoots the video for promotional use in future Jamboree tours, which run for several weeks, typically starting just after Thanksgiving.

In the video, you can watch full sets from The Brother Brothers, Bill and The Belles, and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, plus the big finale at the close of the show. It runs for nearly two and a half hours, so get comfortable before you click play.

Rainer tells us that he is working now on a two-CD set called Bluegrass Jamboree – The First 10 Years, which will include audio selections from the first decade’s worth of shows. More details to come on that.

Information is now posted online for the 2019 Jamboree series, featuring Chicken Wire Empire, The Price Sisters, and Hoot & Holler. Shows are booked across Germany from November 22 through December 15.