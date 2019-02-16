Bluegrass Headquarters video from Jussi Syren

Posted on by John Lawless

Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers have released a new single, showing off more of their super traditional bluegrass music from Finland.

It’s the title track from their soon-to-be-released album, Bluegrass Headquarters. The song fits into the category of “songs about bluegrass,” with lyrics that tell of how much they love the music, and the instruments used to play it.

For this project, Jussi and the guys return to Bluelight Records.

Jussi is on mandolin and lead vocals, with J.P. Putkonen on guitar, Tauri Oksala on banjo, and Tero Mäenpää on bass. Michael Cleveland guests on fiddle.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download bluegrass music online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today