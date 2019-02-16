Bluegrass Headquarters video from Jussi Syren

Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers have released a new single, showing off more of their super traditional bluegrass music from Finland.

It’s the title track from their soon-to-be-released album, Bluegrass Headquarters. The song fits into the category of “songs about bluegrass,” with lyrics that tell of how much they love the music, and the instruments used to play it.

For this project, Jussi and the guys return to Bluelight Records.

Jussi is on mandolin and lead vocals, with J.P. Putkonen on guitar, Tauri Oksala on banjo, and Tero Mäenpää on bass. Michael Cleveland guests on fiddle.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download bluegrass music online.