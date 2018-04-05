Bluegrass Beyond Borders from the Land of the Rising Sun

It may seem odd to imagine, but bluegrass is big in Japan. Then again, it’s not all that surprising considering the fact that country music has always been popular in the Far East, and Japan in particular. It may seem like a paradox, but ask that nation’s musicians and they’re able to explain it easily.

In the documentary Far Western, a film that explores this unlikely cultural connection, Charlie Nagatani, the owner of a well known honkytonk which caters to a country music crowd is asked how he and his countrymen reconcile the love of a style of music that was birthed in a nation responsible for the worst devastation ever wrought when a pair of atomic bombs were dropped on two of their biggest cities.

The film shares their feelings then and now, which in a major way has to do with healing. World War II left lasting wounds, but it was music that allowed the bitterness to subside

These days, the Grassicana scene flourishes, and some bands, like the venerable Bluegrass 45 in particular, have actually gained a foothold of popularity here in the States. Others, like Bluegrass Police and the Nakashima Family Band, aren’t known at all in America, but have attracted a devoted following at home.

For Tatsuya Kuwahara, leader of the Bluegrass Police, the transition didn’t necessarily come naturally. He played guitar and drums in rock and roll bands before discovering the banjo at the age of 7. It was through an introduction to the music of Bob Dylan that he eventually took interest in a far rootsier regimen.

“No one around me was interested in bluegrass,” Kuwahara told Ben Luschen of the Oklahoma Gazette in a June 2017 interview. “My friends didn’t listen to it. My family didn’t know anything about it.” Today, however, he and his band are an essential part of what’s widely considered the second most popular place for bluegrass in the entire world. Much of that scene is based around a club called Rocky Top, a place that’s served up those sounds for nearly 40 years.