Hold On drops for Ida Clare

Ida Clare, from Louisville, KY, captured a lot of attention last year when they won the inaugural band contest at the 7th annual John Hartford Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom, IN. Now their debut, self-titled album is ready to go, with a brand new single to kick things off.

The group consists of Lea Cockrell on guitar, Jim Wheatley on mandolin, Robin Thixton on banjo, and Mark Miller on bass.

For their first single, they’ve chosen Hold On, a poignant number that Wheatley wrote watching his mother struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Anyone with personal experience of this malady, that robs the sufferer of their personality and their memories, will surely relate.

Here’s a sample…

Hold On is available now to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct. The single – and the complete album, chock full of new, original bluegrass – can be purchased for download from all the popular sites, and on disc from CD Baby.