Nate Burie to Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith

Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith have announced the newest member of their touring group. Nate Burie is coming onboard to play mandolin in place of Cory Piatt, who is leaving after next weekend.

Nate is from Milwaukee, where he had been playing with his siblings as The Burie Family for several years. They were very popular in the central US but had stopped playing together when eldest sister, Bethany, got married and moved to Nashville in 2016.

Nate has moved to Nashville as well, and will be making the trek to western North Carolina to meet up with the band for Mountain Faith shows. He says that things have lined up perfectly for him to take the job.

“I took lessons from Cory Piatt for a couple years when I was younger, so I think I assumed a lot of his personal style into my own; and that has definitely come in handy now! I Never realized how similar our playing styles were until I got that call and started learning the material. I really don’t think it could be a better fit, not just musically, but personally as well. So much love for the Mountain Faith people!”

Guitarist Nick Dauphinais is also planning to depart soon, but a replacement has not yet been named.

Anyone who wants to catch the band in its current configuration (with Cory and Nick), their final two shows are April 13 at the Don Gibson Theater in Shelby, NC, and on the 14th at the Walhalla Civic Center in Walhalla, SC.

You can see all band dates online.