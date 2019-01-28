8th of January video from Allison and Tatiana

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves have released a live performance video for the opening track from their upcoming eponymous banjo/fiddle duet project.

Both women have built solid reputations in the old time music community, and have performed together in the past, but this will be their first recording together.

Allison has been visible of late on banjo with Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, led by fiddle icon Bruce Molsky, while Tatiana has spent time with Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands. They are both notable educators as well, with de Groot teaching private lessons and at camps, and Hargreaves on the faculty at the University of North Carolina.

As a twin team, they have selected a set of 13 tunes from all across the southern US, which Tatiana says were not too hard to choose, since she and Allison like similar music.

“We are both drawn to the same types of tunes. Ones you can really get lost in, that catch your ear in a different sort of way. We also improvise through them in the same way—taking elements from the source recording that stand out as bizarre, or perhaps even accidental, and exaggerating them.”

Here’s their video, featuring the old time version of the classic 8th of January.

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves is set for a March 22 release. Pre-orders are configured now online.