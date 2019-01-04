Congratulations to Norman Adams for presenting the 43rd annual Jekyll Island New Year’s Festival.

The first day started off with a past IBMA Male Vocalist of the year, and ended with a past IBMA Entertainer of the year, with a whole lot of entertainment packed between.

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass kicked off the show. Danny calls his music “old timey.” He presents many songs that would be lost to time were it not for him. That includes many of the fiddle tunes from T.J. Lundy. The Primitive Quartet followed. They have been presenting fine bluegrass gospel music for 45 years. Dale Ann Bradley is one of the amazing voices in any genre of music. She brought her band to Jekyll and presented a variety of her old and new music. She is a past IBMA Female Vocalist of the year.

Nothin’ Fancy exploded onto the Jekyll stage as they do everywhere they go. They are a past SPBGMA Entertaining Group of the Year and the group is a crowd pleaser at every show. Florida’s Penny Creek Band closed out the afternoon segment. They have become one of Florida’s premier bands and play a number of weekly shows along Florida’s east coast.

Dailey and Vincent closed out the day’s entertainment with a 90 minute set packed full of bluegrass, country, and gospel music. New singer, Josh Cobb, made his “regular” performance debut. Young “old timers” Seth Taylor and Shaun Richardson were also with the band. Both are excellent musicians. Jamie and Darrin put smiles on every audience members face.

Friday will be another jam-packed day with Volume Five, The Farm Hands, The Inspirations, Monroe Crossing, The Gibson Brothers, and Jeff Parker and Company.

Saturday brings Carolina Blue, Kenny and Amanda Smith, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, The U. S. Navy Band Country Current, The Malpass Brothers, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

Join us for wonderful music and a stroll on the beach.