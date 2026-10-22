2026 Picking for the Prize Guitar contest winners

Kit Bulla, Teak Porter, Libby Lindblom, Soraya Sullivan, Jed Clark and Luke Black at the Martin Guitar Picking for the Prize guitar competition during World of Bluegrass 2026 – photo © Isabella Trakimowicz

One could argue that few instruments carry as much weight in bluegrass as the guitar, and few competitions put guitarists’ skills on such display as the Picking for the Prize contest presented by Martin Guitar at the 2026 IBMA World of Bluegrass business conference in Chattanooga, TN. Held at the Mackenzie Stage Thursday morning, this contest showcased five flatpickers that were previously selected from approximately 50 video submissions.

Hosted by Luke Black of Mountain Grass Unit, the competition highlighted emerging flatpicking talent. To ensure the judging remained unbiased, each contestant was called to the stage by their assigned number. Their performances were evaluated by the judges according to the individuality of their arrangement, execution, and the overall impression.

The winner of the competition would be awarded an automatic bid to the 2027 Walnut Valley Festival flatpicking contest, a Molly Tuttle Martin D-18 guitar presented by Elderly Instruments and one-year subscription and sponsorship from Tone Slab. All contestants would receive a merch pack from Martin Guitar, a capo from Paige Capo, ToneSlabs guitar picks and an IBMA World of Bluegrass Prize Pack.

The five finalists were Teak Porter, Jed Clark, Libby Lindblom, Kit Bulla, and Soraya Sullivan.

After much consideration, contestant Jed Clark was named the 2026 winner, followed by Kit Bulla in second place. After accepting the guitar, Jed Clark said, “Thank you, IBMA. Thank you, Luke. Thank you, Elderly Instruments and Martin Guitar. Thanks, Amy. Thank you all very much. I’m shocked, honestly.”

Final results from the 2026 Picking for the Prize competition: