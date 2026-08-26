2026 NewSong Showcase winners at Walnut Valley

The Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS has posted the winners of their 2026 NewSong Showcase, highlighting original songs in 11 different categories.

Winners are invited to the festival, September 16-20, to perform their songs on stage, as are alternates, and a cash prize goes to one overall winner, the Master Songsmith. Bluegrass artist and songwriter Chris Jones heads up a team of judges each year to choose the winners.

The 2026 NewSong Showcase Winners and Alternates are:

Songs About America

Winners

A Song for America – Fred Baue

Work in Progress – Ben Suchy

Alternates

Happy Fourth of July – Terry Corbett

An American Life – Jim Herrmann

Songs About Winfield

Winners

Walnut Valley – Mikal Shapiro

Oh Take Me Back – Doug & Jude Krehbiel

Alternates

In the Shade of a Walnut Tree – Michael Shainline

Ghost of our Clan – Joshua Wardlaw

Sweet Memories

Winners

The Ballad of George Portz – Fred Baue

Another Sunday in the Park Like This – Steve Farber

Alternates

Most Okayest Brother – Jim Joyce

Still I light a Candle – Bud Bierhaus

Suitable for Children

Winners

Night Out on the Prairie – Annie Wilson

Bugite – David Sommers

Alternates

Buzz Off! – Fred Baue

Cats in Heaven – David Hakan

Love Songs

Winners

Frying Pan – Steve Farber

– Steve Farber Tennessee Valley Girl – Jack Britton

Alternates

Justice & Mercy – Jack Britton

My Angel – Bud Bierhaus

Songs for a Better World

Winners

Works for Me – David Sommers

We Write Poems – Leah Sproul

Alternates

Thoughts & Prayers – David Weaver

– David Weaver Walking Together – Bob Burbee

Feelin’ Blue

Winners

That’s Why I Kept the Ring – Summer Juliette

– Summer Juliette Hard Luck Man – J.M. Clifford

Alternates

Watch the Clouds – Joseph Ferber

– Joseph Ferber Suburban Penitentiary – Marc Houser

Humorous

Winners

I’m So Lonesome in the Saddle (since my horse died) – Garry Bichelmeyer

– Garry Bichelmeyer Trainsick Blues – Doug & Jude Krehbiel

Alternates

Iwanchoo – Jim Joyce

– Jim Joyce Medicinal Use Only – Mike Ichniowski

Religion or Spirit

Winners

Though I Lay My Paddle Down – Jane Godfrey

– Jane Godfrey This Holy Land – Jessica Salley

Alternates

Creation is a Song – Doug & Jude Krehbeil

– Doug & Jude Krehbeil Holy Is the Lamb – Mike Marion

Instrumental

Winners

Falling Leaves – Doug & Jude Krehbiel

– Doug & Jude Krehbiel The Rulebeaker – Adam Cantor

Alternates

Spring is Here – Jim Bettonville

– Jim Bettonville Let’s Not and Say We Did – Mark Gliston

None of the Above

Winners

Blue Eyed Boy – Justin Edwards

– Justin Edwards Empty Nest – Karyn (aka Sally Vee) Shafer

Alternates

Clean Curve of Hill Against Sky – Annie Wilson

You Can’t Sing to a Tractor Like You Can to a Mule – Fred Baue

The 2026 Master Songsmith award went to Fred Baue.

Well done all!