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2026 NewSong Showcase winners at Walnut Valley

Event Details

Walnut Valley Festival Best Songs contest

The Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS has posted the winners of their 2026 NewSong Showcase, highlighting original songs in 11 different categories.

Winners are invited to the festival, September 16-20, to perform their songs on stage, as are alternates, and a cash prize goes to one overall winner, the Master Songsmith. Bluegrass artist and songwriter Chris Jones heads up a team of judges each year to choose the winners.

The 2026 NewSong Showcase Winners and Alternates are:

Songs About America

Winners

  • A Song for America – Fred Baue
  • Work in Progress – Ben Suchy

Alternates

  • Happy Fourth of July – Terry Corbett
  • An American Life – Jim Herrmann

Songs About Winfield

Winners

  • Walnut Valley – Mikal Shapiro
  • Oh Take Me Back – Doug & Jude Krehbiel

Alternates

  • In the Shade of a Walnut Tree – Michael Shainline
  • Ghost of our Clan – Joshua Wardlaw

Sweet Memories

Winners

  • The Ballad of George Portz – Fred Baue
  • Another Sunday in the Park Like This – Steve Farber

Alternates

  • Most Okayest Brother – Jim Joyce
  • Still I light a Candle – Bud Bierhaus

Suitable for Children

Winners

  • Night Out on the Prairie – Annie Wilson
  • Bugite – David Sommers

Alternates

  • Buzz Off! – Fred Baue
  • Cats in Heaven – David Hakan

Love Songs

Winners

  • Frying Pan – Steve Farber
  • Tennessee Valley Girl – Jack Britton 

Alternates

  • Justice & Mercy – Jack Britton
  • My Angel – Bud Bierhaus

Songs for a Better World

Winners

  • Works for Me – David Sommers
  • We Write Poems – Leah Sproul

Alternates

  • Thoughts & Prayers – David Weaver
  • Walking Together – Bob Burbee

Feelin’ Blue

Winners

  • That’s Why I Kept the Ring – Summer Juliette
  • Hard Luck Man – J.M. Clifford

Alternates

  • Watch the Clouds – Joseph Ferber
  • Suburban Penitentiary – Marc Houser

Humorous

Winners

  • I’m So Lonesome in the Saddle (since my horse died) – Garry Bichelmeyer
  • Trainsick Blues – Doug & Jude Krehbiel

Alternates

  • Iwanchoo – Jim Joyce
  • Medicinal Use Only – Mike Ichniowski

Religion or Spirit

Winners

  • Though I Lay My Paddle Down – Jane Godfrey
  • This Holy Land – Jessica Salley

Alternates

  • Creation is a Song – Doug & Jude Krehbeil
  • Holy Is the Lamb – Mike Marion

Instrumental

Winners

  • Falling Leaves – Doug & Jude Krehbiel
  • The Rulebeaker – Adam Cantor

Alternates

  • Spring is Here – Jim Bettonville
  • Let’s Not and Say We Did – Mark Gliston

None of the Above

Winners

  • Blue Eyed Boy – Justin Edwards
  • Empty Nest – Karyn (aka Sally Vee) Shafer

Alternates

  • Clean Curve of Hill Against Sky – Annie Wilson
  • You Can’t Sing to a Tractor Like You Can to a Mule – Fred Baue

The 2026 Master Songsmith award went to Fred Baue.

Well done all!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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