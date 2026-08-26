2026 NewSong Showcase winners at Walnut Valley

The Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS has posted the winners of their 2026 NewSong Showcase, highlighting original songs in 11 different categories.
Winners are invited to the festival, September 16-20, to perform their songs on stage, as are alternates, and a cash prize goes to one overall winner, the Master Songsmith. Bluegrass artist and songwriter Chris Jones heads up a team of judges each year to choose the winners.
The 2026 NewSong Showcase Winners and Alternates are:
Songs About America
Winners
- A Song for America – Fred Baue
- Work in Progress – Ben Suchy
Alternates
- Happy Fourth of July – Terry Corbett
- An American Life – Jim Herrmann
Songs About Winfield
Winners
- Walnut Valley – Mikal Shapiro
- Oh Take Me Back – Doug & Jude Krehbiel
Alternates
- In the Shade of a Walnut Tree – Michael Shainline
- Ghost of our Clan – Joshua Wardlaw
Sweet Memories
Winners
- The Ballad of George Portz – Fred Baue
- Another Sunday in the Park Like This – Steve Farber
Alternates
- Most Okayest Brother – Jim Joyce
- Still I light a Candle – Bud Bierhaus
Suitable for Children
Winners
- Night Out on the Prairie – Annie Wilson
- Bugite – David Sommers
Alternates
- Buzz Off! – Fred Baue
- Cats in Heaven – David Hakan
Love Songs
Winners
- Frying Pan – Steve Farber
- Tennessee Valley Girl – Jack Britton
Alternates
- Justice & Mercy – Jack Britton
- My Angel – Bud Bierhaus
Songs for a Better World
Winners
- Works for Me – David Sommers
- We Write Poems – Leah Sproul
Alternates
- Thoughts & Prayers – David Weaver
- Walking Together – Bob Burbee
Feelin’ Blue
Winners
- That’s Why I Kept the Ring – Summer Juliette
- Hard Luck Man – J.M. Clifford
Alternates
- Watch the Clouds – Joseph Ferber
- Suburban Penitentiary – Marc Houser
Humorous
Winners
- I’m So Lonesome in the Saddle (since my horse died) – Garry Bichelmeyer
- Trainsick Blues – Doug & Jude Krehbiel
Alternates
- Iwanchoo – Jim Joyce
- Medicinal Use Only – Mike Ichniowski
Religion or Spirit
Winners
- Though I Lay My Paddle Down – Jane Godfrey
- This Holy Land – Jessica Salley
Alternates
- Creation is a Song – Doug & Jude Krehbeil
- Holy Is the Lamb – Mike Marion
Instrumental
Winners
- Falling Leaves – Doug & Jude Krehbiel
- The Rulebeaker – Adam Cantor
Alternates
- Spring is Here – Jim Bettonville
- Let’s Not and Say We Did – Mark Gliston
None of the Above
Winners
- Blue Eyed Boy – Justin Edwards
- Empty Nest – Karyn (aka Sally Vee) Shafer
Alternates
- Clean Curve of Hill Against Sky – Annie Wilson
- You Can’t Sing to a Tractor Like You Can to a Mule – Fred Baue
The 2026 Master Songsmith award went to Fred Baue.
Well done all!