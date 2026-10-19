Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Event Details

Headin' Home Fest

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Bill Warren

The 6th annual fall Headin’ Home Fest has come to a close. Stagger Lee Music Park and the Lindblom family hosted a great festival.

Thursday and Friday were unseasonably warm. Saturday was seasonable! Bright sunshine was the order of the weekend. Luke, Lucy, and Linus did a great job handling the sound. The rest of the boys sold 50-50 tickets, drove shuttles, and anything else that was needed. Dad Jon spent a lot of time at the gate. Libby coordinated everything!. Mom Marina was the steadying hand around the grounds.

Justin Mason did a really good job as MC. He was certainly excited to be able to introduce Russell Moore on Saturday.

The Brothers Five opened the Friday show. They are the youngest Lindblom kids. They range from 12 to 20 years of age and are excellent musicians. We will see them at many more festivals in the future.

Crossroads is a new band that Justin Mason formed after moving from Florida to Washington, DC a year ago. The band includes Lisa Kay Howard from the DC area and Mary Kate Brennan, Rex Putnam, and Steve Leonard from Florida. They presented traditional and original bluegrass music.

Strings of Green is a family band from Arkansas, Dad Brandon Green and his three sons. They lean toward gospel with some bluegrass standards thrown in. They won the 2026 SPBGMA International Band Championship.

The Kody Norris Show continues their America 250 tour. Show is the operative word. All four members show why they are award winning. Ask Mary Rachel about a lamb!! 😊 They closed out Friday’s show. To a full house.

Headin’ Home did their second set of the weekend. They presented good music in addition to all their other festival responsibilities! Good job gang!

Brad Kaylor and Mineral Bluff Revue opened the Saturday show. This is a group of veteran musicians that know their way around a stage. They give full measure in every set.

Nightflyer was formed in 2025 when musicians from Blue Holler and Snaky Woods joined forces. The result is bluegrass music that needs to be seen by more audiences.

The Brothers Five and Headin’ Home each provided fun shows on Saturday.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out are back on the road after the close of the Alison Krauss tour. Wayne Benson is entering his 32nd year with the band. Justen Haynes is back but on banjo instead of fiddle. Daniel Salyer sings tenor and plays bass. Matt Flake plays fiddle and sings bass – down in the basement bass! Donnie Carver is once again at the sound board for the band.

The spring lineup is set. It is a chance to see the Kruger Brothers in a nice venue. The dates are April 7-11, 2027. Head for Hazlehurst, GA and be welcomed like family.

Support your local music venues.

Staff and volunteers at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Logan Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Levi Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Linus Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Liam Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Leo Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Libby Lindblom with The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Rex Putnam with Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Leonard with Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Mary Kate Brennan with Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Justin Mason with Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lisa Kay Howard with Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Strings of Green at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Ezekiel and Brandon Green with Strings of Green at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jim Hensley with The Kody Norris Show at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Libby Lindblom at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kody Norris at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Mary Rachel Nalley Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Crossroads at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Strings of Green at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Headin' Home at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Kody Norris Show at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Friday finale with The Kody Norris Show and Headin' Homeat the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Luke Lindblom at the board at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Watt with Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Pope with Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Hayden Bramlett with Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Dylan Smith with Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Ken Rymer with Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Kaylor with Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nathan Sauls with Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brandon Gandy with Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Marshall Roberts with Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brandon Taylor with Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Kaiah Sauls with Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
The Brothers Five at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Justen Haynes with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Benson with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Donnie Carver with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Flakewith Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Daniel Salyer with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Headin' Home at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Kaylor & Mineral Bluff Revue at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nightflyer at the fall 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Liam Purcell

Somebody That I Used To Know from Liam Purcell with AJ Lee

Read More
The Stanley Brothers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Stanley Brothers in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Read More
World of Bluegrass

Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

World of Bluegrass

Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Bluegrass Fest kicks off

Read More
Leopold Schwartz

What Got You Into Bluegrass? video from Earl Scruggs Fest

Read More
2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

More photos from the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention

Read More
Del McCoury & Jerry Douglas Pickin' Party

Sponsored Content: McCoury/Douglas bluegrass immersion at the Pickin’ Party

Read More
Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!