2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the fall 2026 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Bill Warren

The 6th annual fall Headin’ Home Fest has come to a close. Stagger Lee Music Park and the Lindblom family hosted a great festival.

Thursday and Friday were unseasonably warm. Saturday was seasonable! Bright sunshine was the order of the weekend. Luke, Lucy, and Linus did a great job handling the sound. The rest of the boys sold 50-50 tickets, drove shuttles, and anything else that was needed. Dad Jon spent a lot of time at the gate. Libby coordinated everything!. Mom Marina was the steadying hand around the grounds.

Justin Mason did a really good job as MC. He was certainly excited to be able to introduce Russell Moore on Saturday.

The Brothers Five opened the Friday show. They are the youngest Lindblom kids. They range from 12 to 20 years of age and are excellent musicians. We will see them at many more festivals in the future.

Crossroads is a new band that Justin Mason formed after moving from Florida to Washington, DC a year ago. The band includes Lisa Kay Howard from the DC area and Mary Kate Brennan, Rex Putnam, and Steve Leonard from Florida. They presented traditional and original bluegrass music.

Strings of Green is a family band from Arkansas, Dad Brandon Green and his three sons. They lean toward gospel with some bluegrass standards thrown in. They won the 2026 SPBGMA International Band Championship.

The Kody Norris Show continues their America 250 tour. Show is the operative word. All four members show why they are award winning. Ask Mary Rachel about a lamb!! 😊 They closed out Friday’s show. To a full house.

Headin’ Home did their second set of the weekend. They presented good music in addition to all their other festival responsibilities! Good job gang!

Brad Kaylor and Mineral Bluff Revue opened the Saturday show. This is a group of veteran musicians that know their way around a stage. They give full measure in every set.

Nightflyer was formed in 2025 when musicians from Blue Holler and Snaky Woods joined forces. The result is bluegrass music that needs to be seen by more audiences.

The Brothers Five and Headin’ Home each provided fun shows on Saturday.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out are back on the road after the close of the Alison Krauss tour. Wayne Benson is entering his 32nd year with the band. Justen Haynes is back but on banjo instead of fiddle. Daniel Salyer sings tenor and plays bass. Matt Flake plays fiddle and sings bass – down in the basement bass! Donnie Carver is once again at the sound board for the band.

The spring lineup is set. It is a chance to see the Kruger Brothers in a nice venue. The dates are April 7-11, 2027. Head for Hazlehurst, GA and be welcomed like family.

Support your local music venues.