2018 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies gets started

Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies kicked off Wednesday evening, presented by Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road. Lorraine’s parents are great supporters and helpers through the year and at the show. Royce handles the MC duties to keep the show rolling. GBS Sound is again keeping the music at its finest, with Dave and Traci Chichester running one of the mid-west’s most in-demand sound companies.

The Wednesday tradition at Christmas in the Smokies is to present bluegrass Gospel music and local musicians. The Churchmen opened the show with top-notch Gospel music. Nathan Stanley followed with a combination of Gospel, Ralph Stanley standards, and his own music. Fiddler Dewey Brown joined Nathan in presenting the Stanley sounds.

The All Stars of Bluegrass is a rotating group of the regions finest musicians. Phil Leadbetter and Steve Gulley had Alan Bibey, Robert Hale, and Jason Burleson join them for a set of powerful bluegrass. Jerry Butler and Tim White bring the Smoky Mountain All Stars to each Christmas in the Smokies show. This group works full time in the local music scene. They present some of the best music that Pigeon Forge has to offer. Tim keeps the audience laughing with his great sense of humor and Jerry leaves the audience stunned with songs like Beyond the Rain. Jimbo Whaley and Greenbrier closed out the day. Jimbo and his long-time singing partner, Roscoe Morgan, have developed a show that needs to be seen.

Lorraine is rightfully very happy and proud that that True Grass Again is the current number 1 song in bluegrass music!

Thursday promises another strong show with Jay Armsworthy and Eastern Tradition, Williamson Branch, Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.

The show runs through Saturday night.

Please join us in Pigeon Forge for a wonderful weekend of the best in bluegrass music.