15th of October from Volume Five

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single today from Volume Five, the first from their eighth album expected soon on the southwest Virginia label.

For a decade now Volume Five has been known for seeking out and recording material of the finest quality, and which perfectly suits the singing style of their leader, fiddler Glen Harrell. Through a number of member changes over the years, Glen has consistently fielded a band that excelled in supporting a song in the bluegrass style.

He is proud to now welcome mandolin wizard Adam Steffey to the fold, alongside Patton Wages on banjo, Jeff Partin on bass, and Jacob Burleson on guitar.

The new single is a moonshining song, written by Jeff McClellan, called 15th of October, in which the leader of a shine team tells his crew that it’s time to sober up, clean up, and set about selling all the liquor they been making in the woods.

15th of October will be included on the band’s next album, For Those Who Care To Listen, set for release later this year. It is available for streaming or download at the popular online sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.