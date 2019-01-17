Yee Haw Music Fest – Les Sears passes

The Yee Haw Music Fest has started its 25th year on a sad and jarring note. Long time DJ and musician, Les Sears, passed away during a pre-show on Tuesday evening that he was hosting. Les was a pillar of the bluegrass community and will be greatly missed. Promoter Ernie Evans is presenting the rest of the festival in honor of Les. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Wednesday night brought the festival potluck dinner. Food and people were plentiful. The potluck was followed by a couple of performances in Les’ honor. Jo Odom, who will MC the main stage show, stepped in to introduce the performers. The bands included members of Scattered Grass – Spider Prevatt and Justin Mason along with Clarence Canada and other friends. Ernie put together another band to assist in the evening’s entertainment.

The main stage show begins Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday. The lineup includes local band, Scattered Grass, along with national touring bands Jeff Brown, Nothin’ Fancy, Mile Twelve, Monroe Crossing Balsam Range, The Dave Adkins Band, Don Rigsby, Mountain Faith, and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.