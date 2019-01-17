Cumberland Music Collective acquires KCA Artists

KCA Artists, formerly known as Keith Case & Associates, has been acquired by a new agency formed by a chief KCA employee and agent.

Cumberland Music Collective, under President and Senior Agent Lee Olsen, has bought KCA with the cooperation and assistance of founder Keith Case. CMC will pick up former KCA acts like The Seldom Scene, Radney Foster, Blue Highway, and The Fairfield Four which had been staples for Case for some time.

In announcing this merger, Olsen offers credit to his mentor.

“First, I have to thank Keith Case for his generous help in getting CMC off the ground. KCA Artists has been a leader, for many years, in the acoustic music field; representing such legends as Alison Krauss & Union Station, John Hartford, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Gillian Welch and many more. I have been honored to work there for over 20 years.

With CMC, we now have an opportunity to create a larger tent; offering many different styles of music to a wider audience. This will be a new kind of touring music company that we expect will offer opportunities for unlimited growth; for both artists and agents alike for years to come.”

Other members of the KCA staff, based in Nashville, will transfer to the new agency as well. Andrew Bestick assumes the role of Vice President at CMC, and will retain his function as agent, as will Jess Mosby, who picks up her own client roster. Also working with the agency will be Anna Dietz, their new Agent Assistant.

A full list of clients represented by Cumberland Music Collective includes:

Blue Highway

Danity Kane

Dumblonde

Ellis Dyson & The Shambles

J Holiday

June’s Diary

Maybe April

Mike Henderson

Mike Jones

Nivea

Oliver Bates Craven

Omarion

Post Road

Radney Foster

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

SHEL

The Campbell Brothers

The Fairfield Four

The Mulligan Brothers

The Seldom Scene

The Slocan Ramblers

Twista

Zach DuBois