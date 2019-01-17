Moonstruck Management expands into bus leasing

For several years Moonstruck Management has been a leader in the bluegrass industry, offering innovative services to its clients. Principal Josh Trivett has brought many of the skills he developed in professional sports to bear on representing bluegrass and old time artists, satisfying the needs of top acts like Lonesome River Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Balsam Range, The Cleverlys, and a number of others.

So what else can they do beyond booking and managing premier touring acts, having recently expanded as well into event management and talent buying? How about transportation?

Trivett and Moonstruck have just purchased a state-of-the-art Prevost tour bus from All Access Coach in Nashville, launching their new offering, Moonstruck Leasing. The bus will be available for their current artists who many need it for a short run or in an emergency, and to the wider music community as well.

As you would expect, it is fully equipped with a kitchen, bath and tiled shower, 8-12 sleeping bunks, and sizable front and rear lounge. Two larger TVs are installed in the lounges, plus a smaller one in each bunk. And it complies with all DOT safety standards.

Josh is understandably proud of his latest acquisition, and shared a number of photos of Genesis, the newest member of the team, and a few words about this latest expansion.

“This is an exciting day for Moonstruck Management. Those that are close to me know that entertainer coaches have been passion of mine for a long time. It has always been a dream to own one and even more to start an entertainer coach leasing company. Eric Blankenship, co-owner of All Access Coach Leasing in Gallatin, Tennessee, has always been someone that I have looked up to and respected.”