WinterWonderGrass Steamboat 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

If they held a bluegrass festival in a snowstorm, would you go?

Well there was no shortage of takers last weekend when Bonfire Entertainment held another episode of WinterWonderGrass, this time in Steamboat Springs, CO. They packed into the Steamboat Ski Resort to enjoy some of the best in progressive bluegrass and Americana string music, along with plenty of fuel from regional craft brewers, and a full weekend of music, mountains, and fun.

But man… was it cold!

Fans and performers alike braved the winter weather for outdoor concerts on the mountains.

Special thanks to Michael Emanuele with Backstage Flash Photography for this gallery of images from the festival.

  • Jeff Austin Band at WinterWonderGrass Steamboat 2019 - photo by Backstage Flash
  • Jeff Austin at WinterWonderGrass Steamboat 2019 - photo by Backstage Flash
  • WinterWonderGrass Steamboat 2019 - photo by Backstage Flash
John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

