WinterWonderGrass Steamboat 2019

If they held a bluegrass festival in a snowstorm, would you go?

Well there was no shortage of takers last weekend when Bonfire Entertainment held another episode of WinterWonderGrass, this time in Steamboat Springs, CO. They packed into the Steamboat Ski Resort to enjoy some of the best in progressive bluegrass and Americana string music, along with plenty of fuel from regional craft brewers, and a full weekend of music, mountains, and fun.

But man… was it cold!

Fans and performers alike braved the winter weather for outdoor concerts on the mountains.

Special thanks to Michael Emanuele with Backstage Flash Photography for this gallery of images from the festival.