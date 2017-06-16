Why Do We Walk So Blind from Nathan Stanley

Nathan Stanley has released a debut single from his upcoming album, Controversial Man, due next week on the Stanley Music Group label.

The track is Why Do We Walk So Blind, written by Jason Armes, a poignant ballad of redemption and forgiveness, very much in the vocal style pioneered by his grandfather, the great Ralph Stanley. Nathan had toured with Ralph during the final years of his life, and this album is the first since losing his grandfather last year. In fact, Nathan has chosen June 23, the day of Ralph’s passing, as the release date for the new record.

Here’s a taste of the single, performed with sparse accompaniment somewhere between bluegrass and traditional country.

For information on pre-orders for Controversial Man, or airplay copies of the single, contact The Stanley Agency at (615) 491-2074 or by email.