Mason Wright to Audie Blaylock

Posted on by John Lawless

Mason Wright is the new fiddler with Audie Blaylock and Redline.

The Rocky Mount, VA native has been playing fiddle since he was a young boy, performing with his family band, The Wright Kids. After attending college at the Shenandoah Conservatory, Mason remained in northern Virginia, living now in Winchester, where he worked for a time with Lonesome Highway.

He also operates his own teaching studio in Winchester offering private lessons in both classical violin and bluegrass fiddle.

Here’s a video of Mason playing Big Mon at World Of Bluegrass several years ago.

Check Audie’s tour schedule online for a chance to see them near you.

