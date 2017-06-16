Mason Wright to Audie Blaylock

Mason Wright is the new fiddler with Audie Blaylock and Redline.

The Rocky Mount, VA native has been playing fiddle since he was a young boy, performing with his family band, The Wright Kids. After attending college at the Shenandoah Conservatory, Mason remained in northern Virginia, living now in Winchester, where he worked for a time with Lonesome Highway.

He also operates his own teaching studio in Winchester offering private lessons in both classical violin and bluegrass fiddle.

Here’s a video of Mason playing Big Mon at World Of Bluegrass several years ago.

Check Audie’s tour schedule online for a chance to see them near you.