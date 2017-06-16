Murder/suicide within Ohio’s Stockdale Family

The Stockdale Family, who have played bluegrass together in Canton, OH for many years, made the news today for a horrendous murder/suicide that occurred on their family farm in Stark County yesterday. Sheriff’s reports indicate that Jacob Stockdale shot and killed his mother, Kathryn Stockdale, and his younger brother, James Stockdale, with a shotgun before then turning the gun on himself. Jacob was seriously injured and is being treated at Cleveland Metro Hospital.

People in the area are shocked by the news, as the Stockdales were seen as the epitome of wholesomeness, partly stemming from their participation in the television program Wife Swap in 2008. The theme of that show was that moms from two very different families would swap roles, leading to all sorts of on-screen conflict. The Stockdale family came across as a squeaky clean, homeschooling, Christian family with very traditional beliefs, with no tension among family members or affinity for violence.

Jacob, 25, played fiddle with the family band, which was managed by his mom, and James, 21, played bass. At this point the Sheriff’s office has no knowledge of what transpired among the family members yesterday afternoon, or what may have led to the shooting.

Eldest brother Calvin Stockdale issued a statement on this tragedy for the family.

“My family appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community. We are mourning the loss of my brother and mother and are waiting to learn more about what transpired yesterday afternoon. We thank Sheriff Maier and his staff for their help through this difficult day as well as the staff at Aultman and MetroHealth Medical Center. While support is appreciated we ask for privacy while our family deals with this tragic loss.”

