When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball from Grasstowne

Mountain Fever Records has released a second single for their upcoming Gospel album with Alan Bibey & Grasstowne.

This time it’s a new song in the old time way, reminiscent of the sacred numbers Flatt & Scruggs always made a part of their shows in the ’50s. Here Grasstowne banjo man Justin Jenkins lays down the Scruggs-style guitar, with just mandolin and bass accompaniment. Back in the day, radio listeners in the Protestant south found banjo and fiddle too profane for spiritual music, so Earl modified his 3-finger approach to the banjo for the guitar.

Bibey, who sings the lead, shared a few words about this one and how it came to the band.

“We were lucky enough to get When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball from a couple of my favorite songwriters, Donna Ulisse and Rick Stanley. When I first heard the song, I loved it and immediately asked Donna if they would put a hold on it for us. I knew that would fit the Scruggs fingerstyle guitar we try to do on a few songs. We hope everyone likes it, and thanks Donna and Rick!!”

You can almost hear Lester sending that one out to all their sick and shut in friends.

Vocal harmonies are provided by fiddler, Laura Orshaw, and guitarist, Mike Bentley. Zak McLamb is on bass.

When Jesus Swings His Wrecking Ball is available now from Apple Music and iTunes. Radio programmers can get a copy through AirPlay Direct.