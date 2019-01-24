New additions to the Unspoken Tradition family

Asheville, NC’s Unspoken Tradition has two new members of the family to welcome this week.

First off, Sav Sankaran has joined the band on bass, taking the spot of founding member Lee Shuford. As the band has found its schedule ramping up, Lee has decided to step aside for more time with his wife and three children. He works full time as a school teacher, and doesn’t want to be away so much from his family. Shuford has also been a primary songwriter for the group.

Sav has spent much of the past few years touring with bluegrass and Americana acts like The Dixie Bee-Liners and Kristy Cox. He is also a trained vocalist. Regulars of the bluegrass festival and fiddle convention scene will surely recognize him right away on stage with UT.

He says that he pleased to join this talented bunch of pickers and singers.

“I’m happy to be stepping into a dynamic group of wonderful bandmates with a range of diverse talents as instrumentalists, vocalists, and songwriters. Unspoken Tradition’s music has a terroir, a true distillation of the stories of its Southern Appalachian home. I’m honored that the guys chose to work with me, and I’m excited to see how we evolve together!”

Also celebrating a new arrival is guitarist and vocalist Audie McGinnis, and his wife, Bethann, who have welcomed an adopted daughter into their lives. Blair Raines McGinnis was born on November 27, and came home with them two days later. Audie and Bethann have warmly embraced her as their daughter, and doing what all new parents do.

Many congratulations to the McGinnis family!