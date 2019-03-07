Welcome Mayla Droze!

Posted on by John Lawless

It’s a veritable explosion of bluegrass babies in Nashville!

Now the honor goes to Marija and Billy Droze, a pair of contemporary bluegrass singers and songwriters who are celebrating a new arrival.

Mayla Carmen Droze was born earlier today in Nashville, the third child for the couple. She made her entrance at 11:31 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs, 13.5 oz, and stretching out to 20.5”.

Everyone is said to be doing well, and Billy seems totally mesmerized by his baby girl.

Many congratulations to Billy and Marija, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to Mayla!

  • Mayla Droze
  • Marija and Mayla Droze (3/7/19)

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today