Welcome Mayla Droze!

It’s a veritable explosion of bluegrass babies in Nashville!

Now the honor goes to Marija and Billy Droze, a pair of contemporary bluegrass singers and songwriters who are celebrating a new arrival.

Mayla Carmen Droze was born earlier today in Nashville, the third child for the couple. She made her entrance at 11:31 a.m., weighing in at 7 lbs, 13.5 oz, and stretching out to 20.5”.

Everyone is said to be doing well, and Billy seems totally mesmerized by his baby girl.

Many congratulations to Billy and Marija, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to Mayla!